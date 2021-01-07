Brandon Shattuck earned $47,079 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Brandon Shattuck held the position titled "Infrastructure Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shattuck earned $47,079 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shattuck earned 7% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/21/2016.