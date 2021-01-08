Brenda Jordan earned $42,525 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Brenda Jordan held the position titled "Accountant I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jordan earned $42,525 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jordan earned 16% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 8/7/2000.