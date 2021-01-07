Brent Urbach earned $47,603 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Brent Urbach held the position titled "Writing Specialist III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Urbach earned $47,603 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Urbach earned 6% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/11/2008.