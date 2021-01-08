Brian Kuiken earned $49,680 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Brian Kuiken held the position titled "Systems Analyst II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kuiken earned $49,680 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kuiken earned 2% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/15/2017.