Brian Powell earned $42,692 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Brian Powell held the position titled "Facilities Support Techician" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Powell earned $42,692 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Powell earned 16% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2016.