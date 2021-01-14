In 2020, Brian Thar held the position titled "Nurse I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Thar earned $56,028 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Thar earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2018.
Brian Thar earned $56,028 working for the State of Texas in 2020
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 2020, Miguel Herrera held the position titled "District Judge, Active" in the Comptroller Of Public Accounts, Judiciary Section for the Sta…
In 2020, Angela Latham held the position titled "Manager III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to publi…
In 2020, Austin Mark held the position titled "Licensed Vocational Nurse III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Tex…
In 2020, Samuel Kim held the position titled "Res Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public …
In 2020, Elizabeth Shannon held the position titled "Legislative Counsel I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According…
In 2020, Lena Levario held the position titled "Judge, Retired" in the Comptroller Of Public Accounts, Judiciary Section for the State of Texa…
In 2020, Michael Marlow held the position titled "Security Officer II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. Acc…
In 2020, David Van Vliet held the position titled "Web Developer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public…
In 2020, Robert Johnson held the position titled "District Judge, Active" in the Comptroller Of Public Accounts, Judiciary Section for the Sta…
In 2020, Julie Kocurek held the position titled "District Judge, Active" in the Comptroller Of Public Accounts, Judiciary Section for the Stat…