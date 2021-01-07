Cameron Mitchell earned $16,182 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Cameron Mitchell held the position titled "Document Del/Filing Assistant" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mitchell earned $16,182 that year. He was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mitchell earned 68% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2018.