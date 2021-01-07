Camille Wheeler earned $39,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Camille Wheeler held the position titled "Writing Specialist I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Wheeler earned $39,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Wheeler earned 23% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2018.