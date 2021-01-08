Carlos Fernandez Jr earned $53,484 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Carlos Fernandez Jr held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fernandez Jr earned $53,484 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fernandez Jr earned 5% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/18/2017.