Carol Lakey earned $48,215 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Carol Lakey held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lakey earned $48,215 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lakey earned 5% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/15/2000.