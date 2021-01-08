Carolyn Denero earned $111,727 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Carolyn Denero held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General VI" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Denero earned $111,727 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Denero earned 120% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/5/2003.