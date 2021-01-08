Carrie Killion earned $66,891 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Carrie Killion held the position titled "Legal Assistant IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Killion earned $66,891 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Killion earned 32% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/7/2008.