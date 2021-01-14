Cedric Showels earned $39,521 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Cedric Showels held the position titled "Public Hlth & Prvnt Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Showels earned $39,521 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Showels earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/28/2014.