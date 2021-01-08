Charles Kleinert earned $51,685 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Charles Kleinert held the position titled "Investigator IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kleinert earned $51,685 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kleinert earned 2% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/14/2018.