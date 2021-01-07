Charles Mccarty earned $75,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Charles Mccarty held the position titled "Elections & Specialist Projects Lead" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mccarty earned $75,500 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mccarty earned 49% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/22/2000.