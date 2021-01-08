Charlotte Laijas earned $40,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Charlotte Laijas held the position titled "Child Support Officer I" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laijas earned $40,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laijas earned 21% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2020.