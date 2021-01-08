Christian Fitzgerald earned $67,161 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christian Fitzgerald held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fitzgerald earned $67,161 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fitzgerald earned 32% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/28/2019.