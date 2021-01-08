Christine Kruhalski earned $65,118 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christine Kruhalski held the position titled "Information Specialist IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kruhalski earned $65,118 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kruhalski earned 28% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/1/2009.