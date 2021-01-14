Christine Steinberg earned $73,285 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christine Steinberg held the position titled "Manager V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Steinberg earned $73,285 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Steinberg earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/25/2016.