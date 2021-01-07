Christopher Helsel earned $55,057 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christopher Helsel held the position titled "Adp Sup I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Helsel earned $55,057 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Helsel earned 9% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/9/1998.