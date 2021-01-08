Christopher Krhovjak earned $58,100 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christopher Krhovjak held the position titled "Investigator IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krhovjak earned $58,100 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krhovjak earned 15% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/14/2002.