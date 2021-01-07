Christopher Leibas earned $43,200 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christopher Leibas held the position titled "Service Technician I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Leibas earned $43,200 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Leibas earned 15% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2002.