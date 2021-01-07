Christopher Snyder earned $37,929 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Christopher Snyder held the position titled "Infrastructure Specialist I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Snyder earned $37,929 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Snyder earned 25% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/21/2014.