Colleen Mullen earned $43,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Colleen Mullen held the position titled "Writing Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mullen earned $43,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mullen earned 15% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2014.