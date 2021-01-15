Collins Aboagye earned $39,411 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Collins Aboagye held the position titled "Correctional Officer IV" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Aboagye earned $39,411 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Aboagye earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/18/2018.