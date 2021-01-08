Colton Kaiser earned $72,996 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Colton Kaiser held the position titled "Systems Administrator IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kaiser earned $72,996 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kaiser earned 44% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 7/6/2015.