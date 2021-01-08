Connie Lauer earned $52,172 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Connie Lauer held the position titled "Child Support Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lauer earned $52,172 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lauer earned 3% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/19/1997.