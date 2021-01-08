Cooper Krizan earned $40,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Cooper Krizan held the position titled "Child Support Officer II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Krizan earned $40,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Krizan earned 21% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2016.