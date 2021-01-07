Craig Johnson earned $67,988 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Craig Johnson held the position titled "Infra Specialist IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Johnson earned $67,988 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Johnson earned 34% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/17/1992.