Craig Utley earned $92,988 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Craig Utley held the position titled "Director II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Utley earned $92,988 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Utley earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2014.