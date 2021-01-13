Crystal Marsh earned $53,420 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Crystal Marsh held the position titled "Management Analyst III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marsh earned $53,420 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marsh earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2016.