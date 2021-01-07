Danny Turner earned $64,380 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Danny Turner held the position titled "Network Administrator II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Turner earned $64,380 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Turner earned 27% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/1994.