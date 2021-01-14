Danny Urcelay earned $13,166 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Danny Urcelay held the position titled "Research And Stats Tech I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Urcelay earned $13,166 that year. He was employed part-time, working 20 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Urcelay earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/19/2018.