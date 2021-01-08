David Falk earned $143,218 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, David Falk held the position titled "Director V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Falk earned $143,218 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Falk earned 182% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/13/2010.