David Kabela earned $102,744 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, David Kabela held the position titled "Manager IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kabela earned $102,744 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kabela earned 103% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/12/1987.