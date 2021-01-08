David Laurent earned $65,400 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, David Laurent held the position titled "Legal Assistant V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laurent earned $65,400 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laurent earned 29% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/16/2013.