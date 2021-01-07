David Lemons earned $104,007 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, David Lemons held the position titled "Program An IV" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lemons earned $104,007 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lemons earned 105% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/1/2010.