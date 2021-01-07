David Van Vliet earned $55,004 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, David Van Vliet held the position titled "Web Developer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Van Vliet earned $55,004 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Van Vliet earned 8% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 3/21/2016.