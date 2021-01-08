Dawn Delgado earned $59,484 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Dawn Delgado held the position titled "Program Supervisor III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Delgado earned $59,484 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Delgado earned 17% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/12/2005.