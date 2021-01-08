Debbie Laird earned $63,860 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Debbie Laird held the position titled "Legal Assistant IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laird earned $63,860 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laird earned 26% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/13/1995.