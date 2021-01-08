Deborah Fecteau earned $56,640 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Deborah Fecteau held the position titled "Contract Specialist IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Fecteau earned $56,640 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Fecteau earned 12% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/9/2006.