Deborah Unruh earned $102,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Deborah Unruh held the position titled "Director II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Unruh earned $102,500 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Unruh earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/29/2018.