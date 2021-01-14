Delania Stevens earned $27,754 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Delania Stevens held the position titled "Direct Support Professional I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stevens earned $27,754 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stevens earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2019.