Delores Lacour earned $74,352 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Delores Lacour held the position titled "Program Supervisor V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lacour earned $74,352 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lacour earned 47% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/16/1989.