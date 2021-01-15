Dena Acevedo earned $44,642 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Dena Acevedo held the position titled "Correctional Officer V" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Acevedo earned $44,642 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Acevedo earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/7/2011.