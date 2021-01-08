Denise Diaz earned $60,078 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Denise Diaz held the position titled "Legal Assistant IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Diaz earned $60,078 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Diaz earned 18% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2005.