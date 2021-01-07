Denise Rivera earned $84,400 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Denise Rivera held the position titled "Project Leader" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Rivera earned $84,400 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Rivera earned 66% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/4/2017.