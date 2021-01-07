Diane Mendoza earned $54,846 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Diane Mendoza held the position titled "Data Transcription Tech III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mendoza earned $54,846 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mendoza earned 8% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2000.