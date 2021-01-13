Donald Marr earned $89,700 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Donald Marr held the position titled "Management Analyst V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Marr earned $89,700 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Marr earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2013.