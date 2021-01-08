Donna Donley earned $35,448 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Donna Donley held the position titled "Administrative Assistant II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Donley earned $35,448 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Donley earned 30% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/23/1998.